VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

VN-Index sees biggest losing session in past month

By Hung Le   January 6, 2020 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
VN-Index sees biggest losing session in past month
An investor looks at the price boards at a Vietnamese securities firm. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Plunging 9.35 points, or 0.97 percent, to 955.79 points Monday, VN-Index faces its biggest losing session since December 2.

Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), on which VN-Index is based, saw an overwhelming 251 stocks losing compared to 90 gaining on Monday.

Order-matched transactions remained relatively low at VND2.23 trillion ($96.59 million), compared to last month’s average liquidity of VND2.8 trillion ($121.28 million), having also fallen nearly 10 percent over the previous session.

VN30-Index for Vietnam’s 30 biggest market cap stocks sank even further, at 1.24 percent, 26 tickets losing and three gaining, with 17 stocks in red having lost 1 percent or more.

ROS shares of real estate developer FLC Faros was again the biggest losing stock on the market, its seventh consecutive session in this position, once again hitting floor price, dropping 6.9 percent.

It was followed by VCB of Vietcombank, one of Vietnam’s three biggest state lenders by assets, which fell 2.7 percent. The other two, BID of BIDV, shed 1.9 percent, while CTG of VietinBank bucked the trend of banking stocks this session having added 0.2 percent.

VRE of Vincom Retail, the retail subsidiary of Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate Vingroup, also sank 2.7 percent. VIC shares of parent company Vingroup fell 0.7 percent, and VHM shares of real estate developer and sister corporation Vinhomes lost 2.1 percent.

Shares of private banks lost hard this session, with TCB of Techcombank losing 2.5 percent, VPB of VPBank 2.2 percent, HDB of HDBank 2 percent, and STB of Sacombank 1.5 percent.

Other major losing stocks this session included GMD of sea freight and port services firm Gemadept, down 2.2 percent, and MSN of food conglomerate Masan Group, down 1.6 percent.

The only other two stocks to gain this session were GAS of state-owed energy giant PetroVietnam Gas, which rose 3.2 percent, and EIB of private mid-sized lender Eximbank, which gained 1.4 percent.

Foreign investors net bought VND27 billion ($1.17 million) worth of shares this session, with buying power focused on HPG of leading steelmaker Hoa Phat Group, and E1VFVN30 of exchange traded fund VFMVN30, which is structured so that it replicates the performance of blue chips basket VN30.

Meanwhile, HNX-Index for stocks on Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s second main bourse for small and mid-cap stocks, dropped 1.13 percent, while UPCoM-Index for unlisted public companies shed 1.36 percent.

Related News:
Tags: stock market losing VN-Index HoSE
 
Read more
Vietnam gold price hits 6-year high

Vietnam gold price hits 6-year high

Vietnam to operationalize 2020 with new transport infrastructure

Vietnam to operationalize 2020 with new transport infrastructure

Stocks that sailed deeply into the red in 2019

Stocks that sailed deeply into the red in 2019

Securities firms forecast rosy 2020 for stock market

Securities firms forecast rosy 2020 for stock market

Which were 2019’s most profitable stocks?

Which were 2019’s most profitable stocks?

Blue chips drag VN-Index down

Blue chips drag VN-Index down

Saigon hopes to finish four major infrastructure projects in 2020

Saigon hopes to finish four major infrastructure projects in 2020

2019 credit growth lowest in 5 years

2019 credit growth lowest in 5 years

 
go to top