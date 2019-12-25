VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

VN-Index edges up in quiet session

By Hung Le   December 25, 2019 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
VN-Index edges up in quiet session
An investor looks at the price boards at a securities company in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

The VN-Index gained 2.04 points, or 0.21 percent, to 960.92 points Wednesday in one of this month’s quietest trading sessions.

164 stocks gained and 164 lost on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), on which the VN-Index is based. Order-matched transactions reached VND2.78 trillion ($120.2 million), far below the VND3.14 trillion ($135.8 million) average so far this month.

The VN30-Index for Vietnam’s 30 biggest market cap stocks rose 0.38 percent, with 11 stocks gaining and 13 losing. Most gaining stocks rose above 1 percent, while only two losing stocks lost above 1 percent.

CTD of construction giant Coteccons led gains this session with 4.5 percent, followed by MWG of electronics retailer Mobile World, 2.3 percent, and MSN of food conglomerate Masan Group, with 2.2 percent.

For Vietnam’s three biggest state-owned lenders by assets, BID of BIDV added 0.7 percent, CTG of VietinBank kept its opening price, while VCB of Vietcombank shed 0.1 percent.

Prices of VIC shares of Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate Vingroup and VHM of the former’s real estate arm Vinhomes remained unchanged. VIC and VHM are the two biggest market cap stocks on HoSE.

The biggest losers this session were ROS of real estate developer FLC Faros, which lost 2.3 percent, BVH of leading insurance firm Bao Viet, down 1.3 percent, and SSI of Saigon Securities Inc., down 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s second main bourse for small and mid-cap stocks, added 0.47 percent, while UPCoM-Index for Unlisted Public Companies shed 0.27 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of VND26 billion ($1.12 million) on all three bourses, with buying pressure mostly on VIC of Vingroup and SAB of Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco.

Related News:
Tags: VN-Index HoSE rise gains stock market
 
Read more
Private firm to fund central region airport upgrade

Private firm to fund central region airport upgrade

Stock market ends three-session gaining streak

Stock market ends three-session gaining streak

Private sector should provide public services: PM

Private sector should provide public services: PM

​VN-Index rises for third straight session

​VN-Index rises for third straight session

Global Christmas break can boost Vietnam stock market

Global Christmas break can boost Vietnam stock market

PM orders government agencies to review debt repayment delays

PM orders government agencies to review debt repayment delays

Exchange rate likely to come under pressure in 2020: HSBC

Exchange rate likely to come under pressure in 2020: HSBC

Blue chips help drive VN-Index up 4 points

Blue chips help drive VN-Index up 4 points

 
go to top