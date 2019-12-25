VN-Index edges up in quiet session

An investor looks at the price boards at a securities company in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

164 stocks gained and 164 lost on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), on which the VN-Index is based. Order-matched transactions reached VND2.78 trillion ($120.2 million), far below the VND3.14 trillion ($135.8 million) average so far this month.

The VN30-Index for Vietnam’s 30 biggest market cap stocks rose 0.38 percent, with 11 stocks gaining and 13 losing. Most gaining stocks rose above 1 percent, while only two losing stocks lost above 1 percent.

CTD of construction giant Coteccons led gains this session with 4.5 percent, followed by MWG of electronics retailer Mobile World, 2.3 percent, and MSN of food conglomerate Masan Group, with 2.2 percent.

For Vietnam’s three biggest state-owned lenders by assets, BID of BIDV added 0.7 percent, CTG of VietinBank kept its opening price, while VCB of Vietcombank shed 0.1 percent.

Prices of VIC shares of Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate Vingroup and VHM of the former’s real estate arm Vinhomes remained unchanged. VIC and VHM are the two biggest market cap stocks on HoSE.

The biggest losers this session were ROS of real estate developer FLC Faros, which lost 2.3 percent, BVH of leading insurance firm Bao Viet, down 1.3 percent, and SSI of Saigon Securities Inc., down 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s second main bourse for small and mid-cap stocks, added 0.47 percent, while UPCoM-Index for Unlisted Public Companies shed 0.27 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of VND26 billion ($1.12 million) on all three bourses, with buying pressure mostly on VIC of Vingroup and SAB of Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco.