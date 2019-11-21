VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

VN-Index drops below 1,000-point benchmark

By Hung Le   November 21, 2019 | 08:05 pm GMT+7
VN-Index drops below 1,000-point benchmark
An investor watches stock figures on a display at a brokerage in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters.

The benchmark VN-Index fell 1.27 percent to 987.89 points on Thursday, its heaviest losing session since August 5.

The index, which represents stocks on Vietnam’s main bourse, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), dropped 12.67 points, dragged by real estate stocks.

193 stocks on HoSE lost this session, with only 114 posting gains. On the VN-30, Vietnam’s 30 biggest market cap stocks, 29 blue-chips fell and one kept its opening price.

The VN-30 Index dropped 19 points, or 2.05 percent, to 898.23 points at the end of the session.

SAB shares of Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco recorded the heaviest loss on the VN30 this session, falling 5.3 percent, followed by TRA of pharmacy giant Traphaco, down 3.7 percent, and MWG of electronics retailer Mobile World, down 3.6 percent.

The Vingroup trio, which are shares related to Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate Vingroup, also registered a negative session. VIC shares of parent company Vingroup, VHM of its real estate arm Vinhomes, and VRE of retail arm Vincom Retail fell 0.7 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

According to analysts at FPTS Securities, the plunge on Vietnam’s stock market followed similar movements on Wall Street and Asian markets amid growing worries over the possible delay of a preliminary trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined about 1.5 percent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.48 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.35 percent.

Mainland Chinese stocks also fell slightly, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.25 percent and the Shenzhen Component down 0.35 percent. In the U.S., the S&P 500 also fell 0.38 percent.

Related News:
Tags: VN-Index stock market plunge support level U.S.-China trade war phase one agreement blue-chips
 
Read more
Central bank lowers ceiling on short-term interest rates

Central bank lowers ceiling on short-term interest rates

Bourse records steepest session decline in 3 months

Bourse records steepest session decline in 3 months

How Long Thanh airport will be built

How Long Thanh airport will be built

Human resources quality remains big challenge for Vietnam

Human resources quality remains big challenge for Vietnam

Get private sector into debt trade, Vietnam advised

Get private sector into debt trade, Vietnam advised

HCMC third most promising real estate market in Asia-Pacific: report

HCMC third most promising real estate market in Asia-Pacific: report

Tax incentives cost Vietnam over $2 billion a year

Tax incentives cost Vietnam over $2 billion a year

 
go to top