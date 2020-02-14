VN-Index dips, ending three-session gaining streak

An investor looks at stock boards at a securities firm in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), on which the VN-Index is based, saw 177 stocks fall and 160 rise. The value of order-matched transactions on the exchange reached VND2.7 trillion ($116.08 million), slightly higher than last month’s average daily liquidity of VND2.6 trillion ($111.78 million).

The VN30-Index for Vietnam’s 30 biggest market caps, on the other hand, added 0.2 percent, with 12 gaining tickers and 15 losers.

After leading gains for five straight sessions, ROS of real estate developer FLC Faros returned to being the biggest losing stock on the market, as it has done for nearly half of sessions in the past month. The stock fell 6.7 percent.

It was followed by HDB of private lender HDBank, which shed 2.1 percent.

VIC of Vingroup, Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate and also the biggest market cap stock on HoSE, plunged 2.1 percent this session. VIC was one of the most stable stocks on the VN30 in the past quarter, seldom gaining or losing over 0.3 percent.

But shares of its subsidiaries, VHM of real estate developer Vinhomes and HoSE’s second largest market cap stock, added 1.9 percent, and VRE of retail arm Vincom Retail added 1 percent.

Bank stocks also saw split results this session, with tickers of Vietnam’s three biggest state-owned lenders by assets falling while those of most private mid-sized banks gained.

In the state-owned group, CTG of VietinBank dropped 1.7 percent, followed by BID of BIDV, down 0.8 percent, while VCB of Vietcombank kept its opening price.

TCB of Techcombank and VPB of VPBank, both private lenders, were among the biggest gainers, having added 3.1 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

Retail and food and beverage stocks all fell slightly this session. MSN of food conglomerate Masan Group and MWG of electronics retailer Mobile World both dropped 0.8 percent, while SAB of Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco and VNM of dairy giant Vinamilk shed 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index for stocks on Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s second main bourse for small and midcap stocks, rose1.43 percent, while UPCoM-Index for unlisted public companies added 0.93 percent.

Foreign investors were again net sellers to the tune of VND80 billion ($3.44 million) across all three bourses, with selling pressure mostly on blue chips.