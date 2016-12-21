VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnamese exports fall short of annual growth target

By VnExpress   December 21, 2016 | 09:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese exports fall short of annual growth target
A woman works on a tea field at Suoi Giang village, in northern Yen Bai province, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The government has already lowered the export target for 2017.

Vietnam's export growth target of 10 percent is likely to be out of reach this year, the government's online news portal reported.

Export growth only rose by 7.5 percent on-year to around $160 billion from January to November, and no significant increases are forecast in December.

“This means the 10 percent goal is practically unachievable,” the site concluded.

Minister of Trade Tran Tuan Anh said that the country has faced a number of export obstacles this year with political instability in major markets dragging down consumer demand.

He cited rice as an example. The country's rice exports fell by 25 percent in value in the 11-month period after China and other neighboring countries reduced import volumes.

Vietnam’s textile industry, the country's second largest export sector last year, is forecast to see growth of 5 percent in 2016, much lower than the double-digit growth recorded in previous years.

Export growth of smart phones and accessories, the country’s biggest earner, is expected to fall to 10 percent this year from 30 percent last year.

Despite the gloomy picture, there are some bright points, said Tran Thanh Hai, deputy director of the ministry’s Import-Export Department.

Some traditional exports have recorded significant growth this year, such as fruit and vegetables (up 30 percent), coffee (up 26 percent), cashew nuts (up 16 percent) and pepper (up 16 percent).

“These figures show that our farm produce is being consumed globally, benefiting both farmers and enterprises involved in industrial production,” Hai said.

The expert forecast that exports will improve next year providing the country promotes its competitive edge, expands into new markets and engages in the global production chain.

Vietnam's export growth target has been set at 6-7 percent for 2017.

Related news:

Quality not quantity: Vietnam should lower rice export target

Vietnam to claw in $3 mln from shrimp exports this year: Agriculture Ministry

Tags: export growth growth rate rice textile
 
Read more
Ho Chi Minh City may tax online sales next month

Ho Chi Minh City may tax online sales next month

Vietnam’s FDI disbursements edge up 3 pct y/y to $1.55 bln in Jan-Feb

Vietnam’s FDI disbursements edge up 3 pct y/y to $1.55 bln in Jan-Feb

Vietnam plans to send more skilled workers abroad to curb unemployment

Vietnam plans to send more skilled workers abroad to curb unemployment

Vietnam slips back to trade deficit in January

Vietnam slips back to trade deficit in January

El Nino hits Vietnam's coffee output; exports run out of steam

El Nino hits Vietnam's coffee output; exports run out of steam

Vietnam loses $300 million a year due to tobacco smuggling

Vietnam loses $300 million a year due to tobacco smuggling

Fresh Vietnamese grads dissatisfied with life in the workplace: survey

Fresh Vietnamese grads dissatisfied with life in the workplace: survey

Vietnam's major water, energy expo returns with cutting-edge tech

Vietnam's major water, energy expo returns with cutting-edge tech

 
go to top