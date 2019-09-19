VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam tops regional peers in FDI attractiveness: report

By Nguyen Quy   September 19, 2019 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam tops regional peers in FDI attractiveness: report
Workers at a factory of Samsung Electronics Vietnam. Photo by Reuters.

Vietnam has been ranked eighth out of 29 most attractive economies for business decision-makers to invest in by the U.S. News & World Report.

According to the 2019 Best Countries to Invest In Index released by American media firm, Vietnam stands above Malaysia (13rd), Singapore (14th) and Indonesia (18th) in the index.

Uruguay topped the ranking as the best country to invest in, followed by Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, Luxembourg.

Its ranking is based on a survey of nearly 7,000 business decision-makers who scored each country on eight attributes: corruption, dynamism, economic stability, entrepreneurial spirit, favorable tax environment, innovativeness, skilled labor force and technological expertise.

Foreign investment in Vietnam is expected to top $20 billion this year, a record high, according to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB).

FDI pledges for new projects, increased capital and stake acquisitions in Vietnam downed 11.9 percent year-on-year to $22.63 billion in the first eight months of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Estimated FDI disbursement between January and August was nearly $11.96 billion, up 6.3 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam has been attracting FDI for over three decades now, with the value reaching $334 billion as of August last year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam best countries foreign investment FDI Southeast Asian country foreign investors
 
Read more
Less working hours not feasible, businesses say

Less working hours not feasible, businesses say

Oil and gas stocks rally as world prices rise

Oil and gas stocks rally as world prices rise

Work begins on first section of North-South expressway

Work begins on first section of North-South expressway

Hundreds of stocks languish unwanted on Vietnam exchange

Hundreds of stocks languish unwanted on Vietnam exchange

Complete Hanoi, HCMC airport runway repairs by November: government

Complete Hanoi, HCMC airport runway repairs by November: government

ODA projects repeatedly delayed by slow capital disbursement

ODA projects repeatedly delayed by slow capital disbursement

Central bank cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

Central bank cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

 
go to top