Vietnam restricts exports to China over stringent border controls

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said Thursday that China has recently imposed more protective measures to limit the immigration of people and transport from Vietnam as it seeks to prevent the entry of the novel coronavirus from outside the country.

Border gates between Vietnam and China have not resumed full operations due to protective measures imposed by both countries. As of April 8, there were nearly 1,700 containers stuck at the Vietnamese side of the border, mostly carrying fruits.

The trade ministry said it will work with Chinese officials to ensure commerce continues in safe conditions. It will not allow exports without contracts or clear statements of origin, as per standards agreed with Chinese customs.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has also advised traders to stop sending their goods to China via border gates because of the containers that have piled up there.

The ministry estimates that first quarter fruit exports to China, the largest buyer of Vietnamese agriculture produce, fell 29.4 percent year-on-year to $300 million as the Covid-19 pandemic halted normal trade.