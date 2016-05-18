VnExpress International
Vietnam posts trade surplus of $1.76 billion in first four months

By Dam Tuan   May 18, 2016 | 05:35 pm GMT+7

Vietnam registered a trade surplus of $1.76 billion in the first four months of the year, according to statistics from Vietnam Customs.

Vietnam’s total import and export value in the first four months arrived at nearly $104.45 billion, increasing 2.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Vietnam registered a trade surplus in the first four months. Photo by Saigonnewport

Vietnam’s exports totaled $53.1 billion in that period, up 6.5 percent on-year, while total import value came in at $51.34 billion, a decline of 1.3 percent. The nation’s trade balance posted a surplus of $1.76 billion in the first four months.

Imports and exports conducted by FDI traders reached $67.78 billion from January to April, up by 4.4 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

The trade surplus mainly stemmed from the U.S. market that accounted for $11.45 billion worth of goods in the first four months, eclipsing China that accounted for only $5.9 billion.

Textile and garment exports to the U.S. reached $3.4 billion in the first four months, making up approximately 50 percent of the commodity's global export value and contributing nearly 30 percent of total export value from Vietnam to the world's largest economy.

