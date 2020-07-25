VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam among most price sensitive ASEAN markets

By Dat Nguyen   July 25, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam among most price sensitive ASEAN markets
People shop in a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City on March 31, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam is among the most price sensitive markets in Southeast Asia with over 80 percent of shoppers noticing when a product’s price changes.

Up to 56 percent of sales in the country is associated with some type of price promotion, a study by market research company Nielsen finds.

The price elasticity of products in Vietnam is -2 percent, meaning that when a company raises a product’s price by 1 percent, their revenue will fall 2 percent as shoppers buy less.

This shows Vietnamese are more sensitive to price changes than other Asian markets such as Malaysia, where the elasticity is -1.9 percent, Singapore (-1.7 percent) and Thailand (-1.6 percent).

However, for every $1 spent on promotions, manufacturers are only gaining 29 cents extra in sales, lower than the global average of 50 cents, the study estimates.

"As many people have been negatively affected by the (Covid-19) pandemic, having the right price and promotion strategy is extremely important. There are many businesses that have wasted too much on promotion, and it’s time to leverage the opportunity of saving money," said Richard Thomas, sales effectiveness director of Nielsen Vietnam.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

price sensitive

price elasticity

 

Read more

VN-Index rises after two major losing sessions

VN-Index rises after two major losing sessions

Casino operator RIC posts $2.3 mln loss

Casino operator RIC posts $2.3 mln loss

Online mask sellers double prices though supply remains abundant

Online mask sellers double prices though supply remains abundant

VN-Index freefalls on fresh Covid-19 concerns

VN-Index freefalls on fresh Covid-19 concerns

Stock market drops over Covid-19 fears

Stock market drops over Covid-19 fears

Why banks achieved strong profit growth despite Covid-19?

Why banks achieved strong profit growth despite Covid-19?

Vietnam unhappy with Facebook’s lack of support for tackling fake goods

Vietnam unhappy with Facebook’s lack of support for tackling fake goods

Standard Chartered Bank revises Vietnam growth forecast down to 3 pct

Standard Chartered Bank revises Vietnam growth forecast down to 3 pct

 
go to top