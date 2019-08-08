Trade war pushes gold to 6-year high in Vietnam

Demand for gold rises as the trade war between the U.S. and China persists. Photo by Pics-xl.

On Thursday morning the country’s largest jewelry company DOJI sold gold at VND42.3 million ($1,826) per tael (1.2 ounces), up 0.71 percent from the previous day, and bought at VND41.5 million ($1,792).

Phu Nhuan Jewelry raised its prices by around 0.85 percent to buy at VND41.5 million ($1,792) and sell at VND42 million ($1,812).

After rising by VND2 million ($86.4) since Monday, the prices breached the VND42 million ($1,812) mark for the first time since May 2013.

Global prices rose by $27 per ounce on Wednesday to over $1,500 for the first time in six years as the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions escalate with Washington announcing new tariffs on Beijing, boosting the appeal of safe-haven assets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Wednesday predicted prices would climb to $1,600 in the next six months.

The U.S. government early this week determined that China is a monetary manipulator for the first time since 1994. The U.S. action follows China allowing its yuan to weaken past the key 7-per-dollar level on Monday for the first time in more than a decade.

Beijing later said it would stop buying U.S. agricultural products, inflaming a year-long trade war with the U.S.