VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

SBV targets to keep bad debt under 3 pct

By An Hong   April 15, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has instructed credit institutions, including domestic and foreign commercial banks, to keep bad debt under 3 percent of outstanding loans.

The central bank requested credit institutions to step up measures to ensure the safety of the banking system and facilitate the ongoing restructuring process.

The central bank started restructuring the banking system in 2011 to ensure the safety of the system, reducing the number of commercial banks to 34 from 42 through mergers and acquisitions.

The government also established the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) in 2012 to help banks offload non-performing loans or toxic debts from their books.

Before the end of this month, commercial banks will have to submit detailed plans to the SBV of how they intend to clean up bad debt, including selling non-performing loans to the VAMC, setting aside funds for risk provisions, removing soured assets and tightening lending requirements.

Bad debt in Vietnamese banks stood at 2.9 percent at the end of last year, significantly down from 3.7 percent the year before, according to the annual financial report by the National Financial Supervisory Commission.

With the aim of keeping inflation at 3 percent while maintaining economic growth of about 7 percent by 2020, the central bank has set a target of keeping bad debt below 3 percent of total outstanding loans.

Tags: bad debt National Financial Supervisory Commission VAMC SBV central bank toxic debts
 
Read more
Lotte makes expansion plans following Vietnam supermarket success

Lotte makes expansion plans following Vietnam supermarket success

Viettel joint venture plans to connect seven million users in Myanmar

Viettel joint venture plans to connect seven million users in Myanmar

Exchange, interest rates take bite out of Viettel's global operations

Exchange, interest rates take bite out of Viettel's global operations

Vietcombank shareholders approve plan to sell 10 percent stake to foreign investors

Vietcombank shareholders approve plan to sell 10 percent stake to foreign investors

Vietnam’s

Vietnam’s "top" investment destination suffers shortfall of foreign funds

Vietnam Forest Corporation branches out with public offering

Vietnam Forest Corporation branches out with public offering

Ministry of Transport makes $93 million from divestments

Ministry of Transport makes $93 million from divestments

Online services clear customs procedures

Online services clear customs procedures

 
go to top