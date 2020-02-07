VnExpress International
Economy

PM orders resumption of cross-border trade with China

By Anh Minh, Viet Tuan   February 7, 2020 | 07:44 am GMT+7
Containers leaves Huu Nghi Border Gate in Lang Son Province to enter China on February 5, 2020. Photo by Lang Son Newspaper.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the resumption of cross-border trade with China to ensure economic activities are not affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The order, issued Thursday, said cargo train and aircraft could also continue operating between the two countries as long as safety measures are conducted to prevent spread of the 2019-nCoV.

The order comes after Vietnamese authorities closed northern border gates following the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, resulting in hundreds of containers carrying dragon fruits and watermelons getting stuck, unable to enter China.

As of Thursday, 60 containers at the Tan Thanh Border Gate in Lang Son Province had been cleared to enter China. More than 200 containers are awaiting similar clearance.

China is the largest market for Vietnamese agriculture, forestry and seafood products, accounting for 27.8 percent of the sectors’ last year’s export value of almost $8.5 billion.

