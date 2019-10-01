VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Northern province seeks $136 mln in government funds for border expressway

By Anh Duy   October 1, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Northern province seeks $136 mln in government funds for border expressway
A section of the Bac Giang - Lang Son Expressway, which will connect to planned Chi Lang - Huu Nghi section. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Lang Son Province on the China border has requested VND3.16 trillion ($136 million) from the government to build the Chi Lang-Huu Nghi Expressway.

The expressway project will cost VND8.31 trillion ($358 million), of which VND1.75 trillion ($75.4 million) will come from investors and VND3.4 trillion ($147 million) from commercial loans. 

The 41 km Chi Lang – Huu Nghi Expressway, running from Lang Son Province's Chi Lang District to this province's Huu Nghi border gate next to China’s Guangxi Province, was approved by the Prime Minister in February.

It will connect with the 64 km Bac Giang - Lang Son Expressway, which opened to traffic last Sunday, connecting Bac Giang Province, 45 km northeast of Hanoi, with Lang Son, thereby enhancing trade between Vietnam and China.

Lang Son is Vietnam’s first stop along the economic corridor running through Nanning (the capital of China’s Guangxi province) - Lang Son - Hanoi - Hai Phong. This corridor will become ASEAN’s gateway to Guangxi, and as such, the province needs to focus its resources, budgets, policy and people on developing the local economy, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

Vietnam aims to have 6,411 kilometers of highways under the national development until 2020, with vision until 2030.

Related News:
Tags: Lang Son China border expressway project state funds Chi Lang Huu Nghi border gate
 
Read more
Dong falls to new low against greenback

Dong falls to new low against greenback

VN-Index hits six-month peak, nears 1000 pts

VN-Index hits six-month peak, nears 1000 pts

Hanoi metro must start running this year, says Deputy PM

Hanoi metro must start running this year, says Deputy PM

Vietnam central bank clamps down on foreign currency borrowing for imports

Vietnam central bank clamps down on foreign currency borrowing for imports

Lower tariffs may demotivate investment in new solar power plants

Lower tariffs may demotivate investment in new solar power plants

Digital economy to account for 20 pct of GDP: Politburo

Digital economy to account for 20 pct of GDP: Politburo

Vietnam trade surplus narrows sharply in September

Vietnam trade surplus narrows sharply in September

 
go to top