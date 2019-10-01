Northern province seeks $136 mln in government funds for border expressway

A section of the Bac Giang - Lang Son Expressway, which will connect to planned Chi Lang - Huu Nghi section. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The expressway project will cost VND8.31 trillion ($358 million), of which VND1.75 trillion ($75.4 million) will come from investors and VND3.4 trillion ($147 million) from commercial loans.

The 41 km Chi Lang – Huu Nghi Expressway, running from Lang Son Province's Chi Lang District to this province's Huu Nghi border gate next to China’s Guangxi Province, was approved by the Prime Minister in February.

It will connect with the 64 km Bac Giang - Lang Son Expressway, which opened to traffic last Sunday, connecting Bac Giang Province, 45 km northeast of Hanoi, with Lang Son, thereby enhancing trade between Vietnam and China.

Lang Son is Vietnam’s first stop along the economic corridor running through Nanning (the capital of China’s Guangxi province) - Lang Son - Hanoi - Hai Phong. This corridor will become ASEAN’s gateway to Guangxi, and as such, the province needs to focus its resources, budgets, policy and people on developing the local economy, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

Vietnam aims to have 6,411 kilometers of highways under the national development until 2020, with vision until 2030.