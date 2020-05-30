New hi-tech urban area approved in Hanoi

A tech building seen at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park.

The 17,300 hectares Hoa Lac Urban Area will be located to the west of Hanoi, bordering the northern province of Hoa Binh, according to a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

The area, where the existing Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park is located, is estimated to have a population of 150,000 by 2025 and 600,000 by 2030.

It will have two main sections, one for the development of technology, high-skilled labor and research, and the other a green and smart urban area.

It is expected to partially absorb the overflow of population in Hanoi, which reached eight million last year, and boost economic growth in the city’s suburbs.