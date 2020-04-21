VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Ministries propose tax breaks for coronavirus-hit businesses

By Anh Minh   April 21, 2020 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Ministries propose tax breaks for coronavirus-hit businesses
An employee sits in a closed business on Chua Boc Street, Hanoi, April 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Several ministries have proposed that businesses are given value-added and income tax breaks, and deferment of tax payment by up to one year.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed a 50 percent cut in income tax for small and medium businesses; and an equal cut in value added tax (VAT) for raw materials, goods and services.

It has also proposed VAT refunds for businesses in industries directly affected by the pandemic, like aviation and tourism; and for a reduction in fees related to roads, ports and airport services, as also vehicle registration.

The Finance Ministry, meanwhile, has proposed a deferment in tax payment from five months to a year. It also proposed a reduction in the environment tax on biofuel E5 RON92, which is currently at VND3,800 ($0.16) per liter.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed a reduction in pork import tax.

All these proposals have to be approved by the government and the National Assembly.

The government had earlier approved delays of up to five months for payment of VND180 trillion ($7.6 billion) worth of taxes and land use fees by businesses affected by the pandemic, effective starting April 8.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam to ease social distancing campaign gradually

Vietnam to ease social distancing campaign gradually

Vietnam to test TB vaccine against Covid-19 on medical workers

Vietnam to test TB vaccine against Covid-19 on medical workers

See more
Tags: Vietnam tax breaks coronavirus Vietnam ministries propose tax reduction Vietnam Covid-19 impacts
 
Read more
VN-Index gaining streak extends to sixth straight session

VN-Index gaining streak extends to sixth straight session

Work begins on first resettlement area for Long Thanh Airport

Work begins on first resettlement area for Long Thanh Airport

HCMC hospitality industry counts Q1 damage

HCMC hospitality industry counts Q1 damage

Q1 trade surplus close to $4 billion

Q1 trade surplus close to $4 billion

Who benefits from Vietnam’s power price discounts

Who benefits from Vietnam’s power price discounts

Q1 car imports plummet

Q1 car imports plummet

China border gate trade set for return to normal

China border gate trade set for return to normal

PM sets Q2 deadline for North-South Expressway land clearance

PM sets Q2 deadline for North-South Expressway land clearance

 
go to top