Homebound Vietnamese rummage online for condoms

Condom products in different colors. Photo by Shutterstock/Purple Anvil.

The rise was recorded on iPrice, a website aggregator of online products for customers to compare prices, which suggested it was because of limited traveling in the country.

It also reported seven- and three-fold surges in searches for webcams and keyboards as most companies told employees to work from home and use video calls to connect.

The trend is expected to continue this month since the government has issued a nationwide social distancing campaign, iPrice said.

Searches for toys tripled since schools are closed, and there was rising demand for gaming devices like Nintendo Switch and XBOX.

There were also more searches for traditional children’s items like puzzles, yo-yos and inflatable swimming pools.

With gymnasiums closed, people seemed to be interested in working out at home as searches for gym equipment rose 116 percent, mostly for dumbbells, treadmills and stationery bikes.

Kitchenware searches rose by 80 percent as people cooked more because restaurants are closed. There was rising demand for juicers, blenders and oil-less fryers.

Searches for supplements with vitamin C were up 42 percent as people sought to strengthen their immunity against the virus.

A recent report by market research firm Nielsen said half of respondents reduced supermarket and traditional market visits amid the pandemic, and a quarter spent more time shopping online.

Vietnam has recorded 251 Covid-19 patients but no deaths, of whom 122 have been discharged.