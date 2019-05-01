Heat wave sends Saigon power consumption to 10-year high

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC), the highest power consumption on a day in April was measured at nearly 90.04 million kWh, a 10-year high, 2.5 times higher than the figure recorded on February 6 at 35.5 million, the lowest so far this year.

Electricity consumption for last month is projected to reach 2.5 billion kWh, the highest in a decade.

Higher than normal temperatures up to 40-42 degrees Celsius have led to the record-breaking power consumption as families and businesses have air conditioners and fans going at full blast. Electricity bills are set to go two or three times higher than last month, observers say.

But many customers have also expressed shock and complained to the city’s power corporation that their electricity bills have increased two to four times against previous months.

Vietnam’s electricity prices went up 8.36 percent since March 20 after remaining unchanged for two years. A senior official of the Ministry of Industry and Trade told VnExpress that prices have gone up from VND1,720 (7.4 cents) per kWh to VND1,864 (8 cents), exclusive of VAT.

EVN HCMC has warned companies and households to minimize electricity consumption, especially during peak hours, to avoid overloading the grid, which would lead to power cuts.