HCMC to begin ferry service to Vung Tau

A transport vessel that will be used for the Can Gio - Vung Tau route. Photo courtesy of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport.

The 15-km trip will take around 30 minutes, according to the city Department of Transport (DoT). Quoc Chanh One Member Ltd., a waterway transport company, has been awarded the contract to operate the service, it said.

The vessels will have a capacity of 250 passengers, 100 motorcycles and 15 cars or trucks, and make 12 trips in either direction daily.

The DoT will coordinate with the authorities of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province to build a wharf in its Vung Tau Town and issue licenses to ensure the new ferry service is launched in early April 2020, said Ha Thanh Son, head of the HCMC DoT's waterways management department.

Now travel between Can Gio and Vung Tau is by road, and takes around three and a half hours.