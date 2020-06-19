VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

GDP growth forecast upgraded after early lockdown ease

By Nguyen Quy   June 19, 2020 | 08:52 am GMT+7
GDP growth forecast upgraded after early lockdown ease
Workers assemble cars at a factory in the northern city of Hai Phong. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Tuan.

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) has estimated national GDP growth for 2020 at 5.3 percent in the best-case scenario.   

In its recent report, the economic think tank has revised the country’s economy growth forecast from its previous report of 4.2 percent issued early April thanks to the early easing of social distancing restrictions in Vietnam.

The country eased social distancing measures on April 22 and resumed most economic activities since early May.

The institute also provided two other scenarios. Vietnam’s economic growth for the year could be 3.9 percent in the neutral scenario and 1.7 percent in the worst scenario.

VEPR said the revision followed Vietnam’s successful containment of Covid-19 in late April and reboot of economic activities as the world eased lockdown measures since earlier this month, allowing Vietnam's export industry to rebound in the second half of 2020.

In case the pandemic reemerges across global economic and financial centers, major economies would have to extend lockdown until the third or even the fourth quarter, severely affecting agriculture, forestry and fishery, manufacturing and processing, as well as services.

The research team pointed out factors that could support Vietnam's economic growth for the rest of the year, including the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, which were approved by Vietnam's National Assembly earlier this month. Both agreements will possibly take effect in August.

Vietnam recorded decade low GDP growth of 3.82 percent in the first quarter as the novel coronavirus outbreak crippled key industries like tourism, hospitality and aviation.

Last year, GDP growth hit 7.02 percent, the second highest growth figure in the last decade, after a record 7.08 percent in 2018.

Related News:

Tags:

GDP growth

Vietnam economic forecast

economic activities

Covid-19 pandemic

VEPR

economic think tank

 

Read more

Incentives to boost affordable apartment supply

Incentives to boost affordable apartment supply

Government to partly underwrite revenue risks for private investors in infrastructure

Government to partly underwrite revenue risks for private investors in infrastructure

VN-Index shoots straight up just before session-end

VN-Index shoots straight up just before session-end

National Assembly green-lights tax cut for businesses

National Assembly green-lights tax cut for businesses

VN-Index edges up in quiet session

VN-Index edges up in quiet session

Government okays three more golf courses in northern Vietnam

Government okays three more golf courses in northern Vietnam

Government mulls stock market circuit breakers

Government mulls stock market circuit breakers

Vietnam to cut import tariffs on European cars

Vietnam to cut import tariffs on European cars

 
go to top