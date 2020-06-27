VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

FDI falls 15 pct in H1

By Dang Khoa   June 27, 2020 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
FDI falls 15 pct in H1
Labourers work at a foreign-invested car factory in Hai Duong Province, northern Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Foreign direct investment in Vietnam topped $15.67 billion in the first half of this year, 15.1 percent down year-on-year.

Of the registered FDI, which includes newly-registered capital, capital supplements and stake acquisitions, $8.44 billion went into new projects, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

It included $4 billion invested in a 3,200 MW liquefied natural gas-fired power plant in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu.

Over $3.7 billion went into existing projects. It included an addition of $1.39 billion to the Long Son Petrochemicals project in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Foreign investors picked up stakes worth $3.51 billion in companies, down by well over half.

The FDI came from 98 countries and territories. Singapore led with $5.44 billion, Thailand and mainland China were tied in second place with $1.58 billion each and Japan, South Korea and Taiwan followed.

Localities that attracted the highest FDI were Bac Lieu Province with $4 billion, Ho Chi Minh City with more than $2 billion, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau with $1.95 billion.

In 2019, FDI pledges for new projects, capital supplements and stake acquisitions in Vietnam rose 7.2 percent year-on-year to $38 billion, marking a 10-year high.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

FDI

FDI pledges

Vietnam foreign direct investment

Vietnam FDI H1

 

Read more

Aviation authorities propose ‘travel bubble’ scheme to resume international flights

Aviation authorities propose ‘travel bubble’ scheme to resume international flights

H1 GDP growth hits 10-year low

H1 GDP growth hits 10-year low

Vietnam rail operators eyes launch of freight trains to Europe

Vietnam rail operators eyes launch of freight trains to Europe

Vietnam e-commerce market set to grow 30 pct

Vietnam e-commerce market set to grow 30 pct

VN-Index falls for fourth consecutive session

VN-Index falls for fourth consecutive session

Saigon metro line 2 land acquisition falls behind schedule

Saigon metro line 2 land acquisition falls behind schedule

Drug industry sees spurt in hiring on Covid-19 outbreak

Drug industry sees spurt in hiring on Covid-19 outbreak

Vietnam considers foreign ownership of hospitality real estate

Vietnam considers foreign ownership of hospitality real estate

 
go to top