VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Expressway to link Hanoi with popular travel destination Moc Chau

By Doan Loan   May 21, 2019 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
Expressway to link Hanoi with popular travel destination Moc Chau
The Hoa Binh - Moc Chau expressway will connects with the existing Hoa Lac (Hanoi) - Hoa Binh expressway. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The government has approved the construction of an expressway between the northern province of Hoa Binh and tourism hotspot Moc Chau.

The highway, to cost VND22 trillion ($941 million), will allow direct travel from Hanoi to Moc Chau in northern Son La Province.

Construction by a public-private partnership (PPP) is set to begin this year and finish by 2024.

The investors will bring in VND17 trillion ($727 million) and collect toll for 26 years.

The government will contribute the remaining VND5 trillion ($214 million) in the form of land in the two provinces.

The 85-kilometer expressway will have four lanes and two emergency lanes will be added later.

It will link up with the Hoa Lac – Hoa Binh expressway connecting the capital with Hoa Binh, which opened to traffic last October, halving travelling time to one hour.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam expressway Hoa Binh Moc Chau Son La Ha Noi highway road transport project investment hotspot tourism destination
 
Read more
VND currency hits new low against USD

VND currency hits new low against USD

Power consumption surges as summer heats up

Power consumption surges as summer heats up

Government owed over $3.5 billion in taxes

Government owed over $3.5 billion in taxes

Minister calls for making distinction in regulating ride-hailing, taxi firms

Minister calls for making distinction in regulating ride-hailing, taxi firms

​Vietnam seeks investment in North-South Expressway

​Vietnam seeks investment in North-South Expressway

Logistics industry faces dire labor shortage

Logistics industry faces dire labor shortage

Vietnam least affected ASEAN member by US-China trade pact

Vietnam least affected ASEAN member by US-China trade pact

 
go to top