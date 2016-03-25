VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Expressway operator backs down on toll hikes, cuts fees instead

By Dam Tuan, Phan Trang   March 25, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Expressway operator backs down on toll hikes, cuts fees instead

Tolls on the Hanoi – Hai Phong expressway will now be reduced after an outcry from transport operators over a proposed jump in fee was announced last week.

Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment Joint Stock Company (VIDIFI), the operator of the expressway, will now cut tolls by around 10 percent in order to entice more container transports and other heavy vehicles onto the lightly-trafficked road.

The maximum fee for trucks travelling from Hanoi to Dinh Vu port and back will be VND760,000 ($34) from April 1, a cut of VND80,000 ($3.6) from the current tariff . The move follows strong opposition to the proposed increase to tolls announced by the operator last week.

expressway-operator-backs-down-on-toll-hikes-cuts-fees-instead

The expressway has few trucks and container transports due to high tolls. Photo: VNExpress

VIDIFI’s representative explained that statistics showed the number of trucks and cargo containers using the expressway was relatively low, and represented only about about seven percent of traffic. It was also only about 15 percent of the number of trucks and containers transports using the No.5 national highway, which is a longer journey but the preferred choice of most drivers.

The tolls for trucks and container transports on the HN-HP expressway is more than two-and-a-half times higher than on the national highway. Based on vehicles traffic, VIDIFI will report the Ministry of Transport on further adjustment of tariffs by the end of 2016.

Tags: HN-HP expressway VIDIFI Ministry of Transport Dinh Vu port
 
Read more
Ho Chi Minh City hotel market suffers from expansion

Ho Chi Minh City hotel market suffers from expansion

Japan business mood sours to 3-year low, adds to doubt over 'Abenomics'

Japan business mood sours to 3-year low, adds to doubt over 'Abenomics'

Da Nang ranked most competitive province for third consecutive year

Da Nang ranked most competitive province for third consecutive year

Asia sentiment brightens with turnaround in China view

Asia sentiment brightens with turnaround in China view

Vietnam's Jan-Mar FDI pledges hit $2.7bln

Vietnam's Jan-Mar FDI pledges hit $2.7bln

Vietnam to have strongest growth in ASEAN region

Vietnam to have strongest growth in ASEAN region

Highway toll hike drives transporters in different direction

Highway toll hike drives transporters in different direction

Chinese group prosecuted for money laundering in Vietnam

Chinese group prosecuted for money laundering in Vietnam

 
go to top