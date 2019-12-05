VnExpress International
Economy

Construction of four expressways likely to be advanced

By Anh Duy   December 5, 2019 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Bac Giang-Lang Son Expressway. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

The transport ministry is seeking to advance the construction of four expressways, including two in the Mekong Delta.

In a plan on developing the expressway network it has submitted to the government for approval, construction of the four, originally scheduled for after 2030, has been brought forward to before 2030.

They are the Tra Linh-Dong Dang, Soc Trang-Can Tho-Chau Doc, Ninh Binh-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh, and Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Ca Mau expressways.

The 247-kilometer (153-mile) Soc Trang-Can Tho-Chau Doc Expressway, to cost VND35.55 trillion ($1.54 billion), will run from the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang to Chau Doc Town near the Cambodian border.

The Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Ca Mau Expressway will cost VND35.83 trillion ($1.55 billion) and run 225 kilometers from Ha Tien Town near the Cambodian border to the southernmost province of Ca Mau.

It is considered a strategic transport corridor that would promote cross-border trade and help the economic development of countries in the Mekong sub-region.

The VND23.72-trillion ($1.02 billion) Dong Dang-Tra Linh Expressway will run 149 kilometers along the Chinese border between the far northern provinces of Lang Son and Cao Bang.

The 133-kilometer Ninh Binh-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh Expressway, once completed at an estimated cost of VND17.37 trillion ($748.71 million), will connect the northern provinces of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh.

