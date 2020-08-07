VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

ASEAN research agency sees 3.1 pct GDP growth for Vietnam

By Ha Thu    August 7, 2020 | 09:40 am GMT+7
ASEAN research agency sees 3.1 pct GDP growth for Vietnam
Workers seen at Long Bien Market in Hanoi's Long Bien District on April 16, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Hue.

Vietnam's GDP is expected to grow at 3.1 percent in 2020, according to a forecast by a macroeconomic surveillance organization before the recent wave of Covid-19 began.

It would grow at 7 percent next year, ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), which has members from ASEAN’s 10 member countries, China, Japan, and South Korea, said further.

But though the projections did not take into account the second wave of infections in the country, AMRO said it still has high hopes for Vietnam's economy due to its efforts to contain the pandemic. Before July 25, Vietnam recorded a 99-day streak without cases of Covid-19 community transmission.

Hoe Ee Khor, AMRO’s chief economist, said at an online webinar that Vietnam would still do relatively well thanks to its large foreign investments, and could benefit from the shift in manufacturing away from China.

"But we will have to wait and see the future developments of the recent outbreak in Da Nang."

Vietnam have reported 298 domestic cases since July 25, of these 193 in the epicenter Da Nang.

Covid-19 has cast a shadow over the outlook for growth in the region, and nine out of 14 economies are forecast to have negative growth this year, it said.

The only countries with expected positive growth are Vietnam (3.1 percent), China (2.3), Brunei (1.6), Myanmar (1.1), and Laos (0.5).

At the end of July the World Bank had forecast Vietnam's GDP to grow by 2.8 percent this year, the fifth fastest rate in the world.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

AMRO

ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office

GDP growth

economy

 

Read more

Analysts, authorities make contrasting claims about high Vietnam gold prices

Analysts, authorities make contrasting claims about high Vietnam gold prices

VN-Index gains narrow in fifth straight gaining session

VN-Index gains narrow in fifth straight gaining session

Central bank cuts rates for 3rd time

Central bank cuts rates for 3rd time

VN-Index climbs to two-week high in fourth gaining session

VN-Index climbs to two-week high in fourth gaining session

Gold continues to scale new peaks

Gold continues to scale new peaks

VN-Index rises for third straight session

VN-Index rises for third straight session

Top 10 brands worth over $8.1 bln: Forbes

Top 10 brands worth over $8.1 bln: Forbes

VN-Index surges for second straight session

VN-Index surges for second straight session

 
go to top