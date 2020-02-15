VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

1,000 workers lose jobs to novel coronavirus epidemic

By Hoang Phong   February 15, 2020 | 07:36 am GMT+7
1,000 workers lose jobs to novel coronavirus epidemic
A female laborer works at a company in Hai Phong City. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Duy.

Over 1,000 Vietnamese laborers have exited employment as businesses scale down production or suspend operations due to new coronavirus fears, a labor ministry report stated. 

Of the affected, one-third work in accommodation and catering sectors, said the report, which was compiled using data gathered from 180,000 businesses in 22 out of 63 provinces and cities across Vietnam.

It stated 332 businesses had suspended operations while 553 others lowered production targets amid the fast-spreading Covid-19 epidemic.

Besides, of 5,000 cooperatives covered, 25 suspended operations and five reduced production scale.

The severity of the novel coronavirus epidemic is likely to drag Vietnam’s GDP growth down to 5.96 percent this year.

The projected growth rate, the lowest since 2013, assumes the Covid-19 epidemic is contained in the second quarter, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported Wednesday.

The country has recorded 16 cases of infection with 11 in Vinh Phuc. Of the remaining five, three were found in Ho Chi Minh City, one in central Khanh Hoa Province and another in central Thanh Hoa Province.

Vietnam declared the Covid-19 outbreak an epidemic on February 1.

As of Saturday, the global death toll had climbed to 1,523 and confirmed infections topped 66,900. Over 7,800 patients have recovered.

Related News:
Tags: new coronavirus Vietnamese workers coronavirus epidemic Covid-19 labor ministry
 
Read more
VN-Index dips, ending three-session gaining streak

VN-Index dips, ending three-session gaining streak

Vietnam eyes export boost from EU trade deal amid coronavirus slump

Vietnam eyes export boost from EU trade deal amid coronavirus slump

Southern expressway to open to traffic in September

Southern expressway to open to traffic in September

VN-Index rises for third straight session

VN-Index rises for third straight session

Vietnam prohibits car maps violating its territorial integrity

Vietnam prohibits car maps violating its territorial integrity

EU Parliament approves landmark trade pact with Vietnam

EU Parliament approves landmark trade pact with Vietnam

More than 500 containers still stuck at China border

More than 500 containers still stuck at China border

242 HoSE stocks rise as VN-Index inches up

242 HoSE stocks rise as VN-Index inches up

 
go to top