Vietnamese lose appetite for ‘Made in China’ household electrical appliances

By VnExpress   March 23, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7

Thailand has taken over from China to become Vietnam’s top supplier of household electrical appliances.

Vietnam imported around $240 million worth of household electrical appliances and parts in the first two months of this year, up 5 percent compared to the same period last year based on Vietnam Customs data.

During that period, ‘Made in Thailand’ household electrical appliances won the hearts of Vietnamese consumers, who seem to be turning their backs on goods made in China.

Thailand alone pocketed over $130 million, accounting for over half of the total. This represents a 3 percent on-year increase, while runner-up China experienced a downturn of 2.5 percent.

Some markets saw impressive on-year growth such as Italy at around 170 percent and Indonesia at 40 percent.

