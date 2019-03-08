VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Vietnamese fresh grad income one-sixth of Singaporean peer

By Dat Nguyen   March 8, 2019 | 08:31 am GMT+7
Vietnamese fresh grad income one-sixth of Singaporean peer
A fresh graduate in Vietnam has a minimum salary base of $250 a month. Photo by Shutterstock/ProStockStudio

A newly-graduated college student in Vietnam makes one-sixth the income of his Singaporean counterpart, a report says.

The minimum base salary of an entry-level position in Vietnam for the first six months last year was $250 a month, according to job advertising company JobStreet, which operates in five countries in Southeast Asia.

The corresponding figure was $493 in Malaysia, $605 in Thailand and $1,481 in Singapore.

Among the five countries surveyed, Vietnam’s minimum entry-level salary was only higher than that of Indonesia, which was $225.

The report found that an entry-level worker was able to earn the most in the real estate industry, with a minimum salary base of $378.

Information technology and secretary positions followed at $296 and $286 respectively.

Fresh graduates who work in food technology and sales earned $280 a month.

The minimum salary base for four employment levels in Vietnam showed increases from the full salary data of 2017.

Entry-level salary increased by 11 percent, that of junior executive (with 1-3 years of experience), up 6 percent, manager, up 7 percent, and senior manager, up 30 percent.           

The report said that for non-managerial positions, Malaysian employers offered higher salaries than Vietnam.

But for manager position and above, the Vietnamese market showed greater increments due to high demand, reducing the gap with Malaysia, compared to 2017.

Although Vietnamese labor productivity increased across the economy in 2018, 48 percent of employers said they faced difficulties in recruiting qualified skill candidates.

The report used data from 40,000 job advertisements in 50 industries.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Singapore fresh graduates entry level job salary human resource college student
 
Read more
Banking, real estate sectors post high profits

Banking, real estate sectors post high profits

How much are Vietnamese willing to spend on Valentine's Day gifts?

How much are Vietnamese willing to spend on Valentine's Day gifts?

Vietnamese women up makeup spending

Vietnamese women up makeup spending

Leading brewer reports another year of falling profits

Leading brewer reports another year of falling profits

Facebook Messenger most popular chat app for online shopping in Vietnam

Facebook Messenger most popular chat app for online shopping in Vietnam

Almost every urban resident plans to give Tet gifts

Almost every urban resident plans to give Tet gifts

Motorbikes still the vehicle of choice in Vietnam

Motorbikes still the vehicle of choice in Vietnam

 
go to top