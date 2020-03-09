Vietnam tops globe in women’s leadership progress

A businesswoman uses her smartphone at work. Photo by Shutterstock/Jimmy Tran.

The country has higher ratio of companies ensuring equal access to developmental opportunities at 56 percent, compared to the global average of 34 percent, according to a report recent report released by global consulting company Grant Thornton International.

Vietnam is followed by Nigeria, India and Indonesia.

For enabling flexible working conditions, allowing women to change their work schedule at their convenience, Vietnam scored 56 percent, well above the global average of 31 percent, the report says.

In terms of businesses making efforts to create an inclusive culture, Vietnam scores 58 percent, compared to 34 percent globally.

Vietnam’s ratio of women in senior management, 33 percent, is also higher than global average of 29 percent.

In Vietnam, 95 percent of businesses have at least one woman in senior management, compared to 87 percent, globally.

The most popular positions for female senior leaders in Vietnam are human resources director, chief finance officer, and chief operating officer.

The Grant Thornton’s International Business Report polled 4,900 business leaders in 32 countries, 107 of in Vietnam, in October and November last year.