DataSpeaks

Vietnam's phone and accessory exports top $8 bln in first quarter

By Ha Phuong   April 21, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's phones and accessories exports witnessed a sharp year-on-year increase of 24.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, cementing mobile phone products among the country's most important export items.

Occupying over 30 percent of total export value, mobile phones and accessories topped the list of processed industrial products. The runner-ups were textiles and electronics, computers and components.

The export value of telephones, mobiles and parts has increased gradually from 2012, and hit $8.27 bln in the first quarter of this year. According to data from Vietnam Customs, $8.255 bln (accounting for 99.8 percent) of the total export value comes from FDI companies. 

The United Arab Emirates is the biggest export market for Vietnam's phone products, followed by the U.S., South Korea and Germany.

This quarter witnessed over a 300 percent increase in export value to South Korea and Cambodia. However, there was over a 50 percent decrease in export value to India and Indonesia. 

Source: Vietnam Customs

