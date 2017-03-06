Vietnam joins world's happiest economies

Vietnam has joined other Asian neighbors in a group of the world's happiest economies thanks to its low inflation and unemployment, according to Bloomberg’s Misery Index revealed on Friday.

The country made its debut in the list this year at number 12 globally. The expanding index, which did not feature Vietnam and several other markets last year, aims to reveal the happiest and most miserable economies in the world.

A year full of political shocks has taken its toll on a number of economies worldwide, especially in Europe, but Asia has generally performed very well in this index.

Vietnam and its Asian peers dominate the top 12, with Thailand named the happiest economy. Data and graphic by Bloomberg

Vietnam indeed ended 2016 on a high note. The country managed to control inflation and added more jobs, setting the stage for stable economic growth this year.

Once again, Thailand was named the ultimate happiest economy, or the least miserable, depending on how you want to look at it.