VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Vietnam boasts 30+ listed companies worth billion dollars

By Dat Nguyen   July 15, 2020 | 02:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam boasts 30+ listed companies worth billion dollars
An investor looks at stock prices on a laptop at a brokerage in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam has over 30 listed billion-dollar companies 20 years after setting up its stock exchanges, according to the State Securities Commission.

The number of listed companies on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) and Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) rose from five in 2000 to 743 last year, it said in a statement.

"In the early days of Vietnam’s stock market it was hard to imagine that there would billion-dollar companies. Now we have over 20 of them on HoSE alone. The development of the stock market allows the private sector to grow," Tran Van Dung, chairman of the securities watchdog, said at a forum on Tuesday.

On the main bourse, HoSE, the combined market cap of listed companies is now VND2.8 quadrillion ($121.1 billion), or 57 percent of the country’s GDP.

The number of registered foreign investors on HoSE rose from 436 in 2005 to 33,850 last year, and they now own 20.6 percent of shares in the market by value.

On both bourses, banks and finance companies have the highest market cap, accounting for 29.08 percent, followed by property and manufacturing.

State-owned Vietcombank is the biggest listed company at VND309.3 trillion ($13.4 billion), followed by conglomerate Vingroup and its real estate subsidiary Vinhomes.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

billion dollar companies

stock exchange

HOSE

HNX

stock market

 

Read more

Vietnam’s economy to expand 3.8 pct: think tank

Vietnam’s economy to expand 3.8 pct: think tank

Banks eye profit growth despite pandemic

Banks eye profit growth despite pandemic

Rooftop solar power, an idea whose time has come in Vietnam

Rooftop solar power, an idea whose time has come in Vietnam

Coal imports rise to record levels

Coal imports rise to record levels

Vietnam gold prices climb to record levels

Vietnam gold prices climb to record levels

Vietnam gets bigger slice of world export pie as companies leave China

Vietnam gets bigger slice of world export pie as companies leave China

Indonesia surpasses Thailand in car exports to Vietnam

Indonesia surpasses Thailand in car exports to Vietnam

Da Nang economy contracts for the first time in two decades

Da Nang economy contracts for the first time in two decades

 
go to top