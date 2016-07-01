VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Services outshine industry and construction in first half of 2016

By Ha Phuong   July 1, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's GDP growth recorded an expansion of 5.52 percent in the first six months of the year, nearly half of which came from the service sector. 

Tags: economy services industry
 
Read more
Chinese tourists descend on Vietnam in full force

Chinese tourists descend on Vietnam in full force

How to get fined riding a two-wheeler in Vietnam

How to get fined riding a two-wheeler in Vietnam

Dawn of Vietnam's retail market

Dawn of Vietnam's retail market

Vietnam's 2016 growth target: 'out of reach'

Vietnam's 2016 growth target: 'out of reach'

New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in

New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in

Vietnam imports $2 bln worth of garments from China in first five months

Vietnam imports $2 bln worth of garments from China in first five months

Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained

Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained

Land disputes in Vietnam: a burden with few solutions

Land disputes in Vietnam: a burden with few solutions

 
go to top