DataSpeaks

Real estate ads boom in Saigon

By Vu Le   September 22, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7

The city reported over 1.7 million housing ads in the first nine months of the year.

Advertisements for Ho Chi Minh City real estate doubled during the first nine months of 2016, according to new research.

Vietnamese research firm Data First just released a report chronicling six million real estate advertisements, including ads for rental properties, in Vietnam during the first nine months of this year.

Ho Chi Minh City topped the list with more than 1.7 million ads followed by more than 720,000 in Hanoi and 170,000 in Da Nang.

Ho Chi Minh City's estimated 12 million residents were bombarded with an estimated 1.8 million real estate listings in 2015a threefold year-on-year increase

The top ten list accounted for 98 percent of the total ads and included Binh Duong and Dong Nai (which border HCMC) and Khanh Hoa Province which is home to resort town Nha Trang in central Vietnam.

Data First compiled information from the nine real estate ad sites, which account for an estimated 85 percent of all housing ads in Vietnam.

The company said the findings showed increasing interest in the housing market.

Tags: Vietnam real estate Ho Chi Minh City Hanoi Data First
