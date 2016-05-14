VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Panama Papers: Who are the 189 individuals linked to Vietnam with offshore accounts?

By Ha Phuong   May 14, 2016 | 09:27 am GMT+7

Panama Papers and Offshore Leaks indicate 189 individuals and 19 entities linked to Vietnam. Analysis of the data by VnExpress shows that nearly half of the individuals bear foreign names while Ho Chi Minh City is the most popular address of entities with offshore links. 

This data is obtained from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) database:

- Offshore Leaks: current through 2010; leaked from Portcullis Trustnet (now Portcullis) and Commonwealth Trust Limited.

- Panama Papers: current through 2015; leaked from Mossack Fonseca.

There are 19 entities linked to Vietnam in the Panama Papers and Offshore Leaks, of which 15 originate from the British Virgin Islands. Over half, 65 percent, of Vietnam based companies linked to these offshore entities are based in Ho Chi Minh City. 

Eight of the 19 entities are still active. 

The majority of entities are doing business in real estate.

Not all of the 189 individuals are Vietnamese nationals. In fact, only a half of them have a Vietnamese name or a semi Vietnamese name, the remaining names are mostly Chinese, Korean or Caucasian. 

According to ICIJ,  intermediary is a canal between an offshore corporation and an offshore service provider. Intermediary is usually a law-firm or a middleman that asks an offshore service provider to create an offshore firm for a client. In Vietnam, SGL Capital Investment Management Ltd has the most connections (8 entities), followed by V-Trac Holdings Ltd with 5 clients. 

panama-papers-who-are-the-189-individuals-linked-to-vietnam-with-offshore-accounts-4

Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ)

Tags: Panama Papers Offshore Leaks tax Vietnamese
 
Read more
The timeline of U.S. - Vietnam post-war relationship

The timeline of U.S. - Vietnam post-war relationship

From foes to business partners: two decades of Vietnam - U.S. relations

From foes to business partners: two decades of Vietnam - U.S. relations

Vietnam's revised energy plan might not be as green as it seems

Vietnam's revised energy plan might not be as green as it seems

8 reasons to go vegetarian

8 reasons to go vegetarian

Coal fired plants to replace hydro as top power source in Vietnam

Coal fired plants to replace hydro as top power source in Vietnam

China tops the Panama Papers

China tops the Panama Papers

Vietnam sees non-stop decade long trade deficit with ASEAN

Vietnam sees non-stop decade long trade deficit with ASEAN

Laos and Cambodia en route of overtaking Vietnam in tourism

Laos and Cambodia en route of overtaking Vietnam in tourism

 
go to top