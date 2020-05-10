VnExpress International
Managers apprehensive about employees’ performance during work-at-home

By Nguyen Quy   May 10, 2020 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
A female office worker in Hanoi works at home, April 2020. Photo courtesy of UNICEF Vietnam.

Seventy one percent of Vietnamese employers question productivity as staff work from home, a survey has found.

67 percent said their employees would work less at home while 73 percent feared they would work fewer hours, according to the survey released this week by Hanoi-based Acheckin, which provides enterprise resource management solutions.

But over half of employees surveyed said their performance does not change while working from home while 16 percent said their performance is better, said the survey which polled 500 employees and 51 managers from Vietnamese companies. 

The 22-day social distancing campaign ordered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc from April 1 forced many companies to let their staff work from home as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Even after the semi-lockdown ended on April 23, many companies have allowed their employees to work remotely as a safety measure.

According to the survey, over half of employees living alone are able to maintain their concentration and work normal hours.

Sixty two percent of people living with their families without children and 83 percent who live with children admitted to a significant drop in concentration on work.

Well over two-thirds of employees said they like working from home since they have more time to take care of their family while the remaining dislike remote work due to lack of concentration, limited communication and barriers to team work. 

The Health Ministry recorded no new Covid-19 case on Sunday morning, meaning Vietnam has gone 24 days free of community infection, keeping the nation's infection tally at 288. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 212 countries and territories, and its reported death toll has risen above 280,000. 

