Half of German companies ready to up the ante on Vietnam

Biggest risks German companies are facing:

Economic policy is the biggest obstacle in Vietnam for German investors.

The Germans are likely to pour most investment into the service sector.

*Methodology: The purpose of the survey is to show German businesses' confidence, outlook and expectations in ASEAN, China and India for the next year, in comparison with the previous year. The survey gathered feedback from about 3.400 German companies this year. These are either members of the Chambers Abroad (AHKs) or connected to the German Delegations or Representative Offices.