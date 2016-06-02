VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Half of German companies ready to up the ante on Vietnam

By Ha Phuong   June 2, 2016 | 07:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s investment environment is considered to be safe, sustainable and potential for German firms as 54 percent of the investors decide to pump more money into Vietnam, according to the AHK World Business Outlook released by German Chamber Network worldwide on May 31.

Biggest risks German companies are facing:

Economic policy is the biggest obstacle in Vietnam for German investors.

The Germans are likely to pour most investment into the service sector.

*Methodology: The purpose of the survey is to show German businesses' confidence, outlook and expectations in ASEAN, China and India for the next year, in comparison with the previous year. The survey gathered feedback from about 3.400 German companies this year. These are either members of the Chambers Abroad (AHKs) or connected to the German Delegations or Representative Offices.

Tags: Germany services investment
 
Read more
Vietnam's budget deficit for first five months: $3.15 billion

Vietnam's budget deficit for first five months: $3.15 billion

Vietnam's agriculture defies historic drought as exports up 10pct

Vietnam's agriculture defies historic drought as exports up 10pct

What caused Da Nang cruise ship tragedy?

What caused Da Nang cruise ship tragedy?

Long road to uncovering Vietnam's mass fish killer

Long road to uncovering Vietnam's mass fish killer

Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

Who gets killed for killing?

Who gets killed for killing?

Which state agencies get the biggest slice of the budget pie?

Which state agencies get the biggest slice of the budget pie?

30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

 
go to top