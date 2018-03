From life sentence to an $800,000 lawsuit: Prisoner of the Century's 17-year battle against the court

This is potentially Vietnam's most high profile lawsuit for false criminal charges ever.

Huynh Van Nen was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2000. After serving 17 years, Nen was proved to be innocent and subsequently released.

On April 11, Huynh Van Nen and his family filed a VND18 billion ($800,000) lawsuit at Binh Thuan province People's Court to compensate for two false murder charges, emotional distress and legal fees.