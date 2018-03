30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

The vast majority of dissolved companies were sole traders, accounting for 30 percent of the total.

In terms of registered capital, small businesses accounted for around 93.5 percent of the total number of dissolved companies.

The number of dissolved companies increased in almost all sectors. Healthcare experienced the highest upsurge of 133.3 percent, followed by banking and finance with 126.1 percent and real estate, 75 percent.

Source: General Statistics Office