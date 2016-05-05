Controversy over draft decree to control Grab and Uber car services

Do Quoc Binh, chairman of the Hanoi Taxi Association, said that the draft does not make it clear what requirements taxi firms like Uber and Grab need to meet to have signs attached to their cars. Traditional taxi firms are forced to have their headquarters and business licenses on display, and their drivers require training.

Binh added that conventional taxis, which have meters inside the cars, come under the control of state authorities. However, he was unsure of who will take responsibility for Uber or Grab taxis, which currently calculate fares using online programs.

In an interview with VnExpress on May 5, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho said that the draft does not reflect the views of the ministry and needs adjusting.

Tho also said that the ministry will not differenciate Uber and Grab cars from traditional taxis. To ensure fair competition, all taxis are required to comply with rules regarding the age of the car, driver training and vehicle safety.