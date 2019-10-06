VnExpress International
Vingroup smartphones launched in Russia

By Pham Van   October 6, 2019 | 08:15 am GMT+7
A Vsmart phone produced by Vingroup. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung.

Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup has begun selling four models of its Vsmart phones in Russia.

The Vsmart models will be distributed in Russia by TFN Trading, a wholesale distributor of mobile devices in Central and Eastern Europe headquartered in Latvia.

The models, Vsmart Bee, Vsmart Star, Vsmart Joy2 + and Vsmart Live, all use the new version of the Android operating system.

"The launch of the new Vsmart phones is just the beginning of the company’s plan to introduce more hi-tech devices and home appliances to the Russian market," said Sergey Sadkov, Russia Sales Manager for VinSmart, Vingroup’s subsidiary that produces the smartphones.

VinSmart also has plans to roll out a range of devices supporting the 5G wave spectrum assigned by the Russian regulator in the future, said Yulia Klebanova, Vice President of Business Development, Qualcomm Europe.

Qualcomm Europe is the regional subsidiary of American multinational telecommunications equipmentmaker Qualcomm Incorporated, and is working with VinSmartto develop 5G smartphones.

Russia is the third country after Spain and Myanmar that VinSmart phones have been exported to. The company announced in May it has plans to reach India, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia this year.

VinSmart was established by Vingroup in June, and produced its first smartphones just 6 months after. It has produced a total of 8 models thus far.

Tags: Vsmart VinSmart smartphones Vingroup launch Russia 5G
 
