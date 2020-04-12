Vingroup’s smartphone brand climbs to third place in Vietnam

The company, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s largest listed company, Vingroup, ranked behind South Korea’s Samsung and China’s Oppo. Vivo was fourth, followed by Xiaomi/Redmi and Apple.

Almost 10 smartphone brands have been eyeing the third place in recent years, with Apple, Xiaomi and Vivo the most notable names. No brand has remained in third for more than six months.

VinSmart, which launched its first products at the end of 2018, is currently focusing on the low-end segment of the market, with 12 Vsmart phones all priced at below VND5 million ($212).

According to We Are Social, a social media marketing and advertising agency, around 75 million, or almost 80 percent of the population in Vietnam use smartphones.