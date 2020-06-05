VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vingroup only Vietnamese representative among world's top 750 family businesses

By Nguyen Quy   June 5, 2020 | 07:52 am GMT+7
Vingroup only Vietnamese representative among world's top 750 family businesses
Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of Vingroup. Photo courtesy of Vingroup.

Vietnam's largest private conglomerate Vingroup has jumped 116 places to 382nd in the latest global ranking of top 750 family businesses.

Vingroup, which has a 62.1 percent family shareholding, generated revenues of $5.2 billion in 2018 and employed 75,800 employees, according to the latest report from Family Capital, a U.K.-based online publishing company dedicated to the global family enterprise sector, in cooperation with consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Vingroup is the only Vietnamese representative on this list, which ranks 750 family businesses in 55 countries and territories based on 2018 revenues. The country’s largest jewelry company DOJI, which ranked 740th last year, missed out this year.

This year, Family Capital has introduced comparative market capitalization numbers to show how publicly-listed family businesses have fared during the first few months of the Covid-19 crisis, based on the companies’ market cap from the beginning of 2020 until mid-March.

Vingroup is a conglomerate with the country’s largest real estate operations and interests in retail, healthcare, education, automobiles, smartphones and electronics. Run by the country’s first billionaire, Pham Nhat Vuong, it has reported a market cap of $12.2 billion as of mid-March, down 22.9 percent from last January, the report said.

In order to qualify for the ranking, the family or group of families would have to control at least 50 percent of the voting shares in a privately held company and at least 32 percent of the voting rights in a publicly listed company.

The 750 family businesses generated $9.1 trillion in revenues in 2018, and employed 30.5 million people, the report said.

The US is still the number one nation for top family businesses, with 165 of its companies in the top 750, followed by Germany with 108. 

Family businesses are a core economic factor in any country, including Vietnam. The 100 largest family businesses contribute about 25 percent of the country’s GDP, Vu Tien Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), had noted at the Vietnam Family Business Forum 2019 in Hanoi.

Among the 50 best listed companies in Vietnam are many family run businesses, including blue chip stocks, like Vingroup, Vietjet Air, Thanh Thanh Cong, and Kido, he said. 

As many as 95 percent of Vietnamese enterprises are family businesses and the majority are led by the first generation or the first two generations, Loc added.

Related News:

Tags:

Vingroup

Pham Nhat Vuong

global family business ranking

Family Capital

top 750 business

 

Read more

Viettel gets approval to establish subsidiaries in six countries

Viettel gets approval to establish subsidiaries in six countries

Vietnam denies reports it is buying back brewery stake from Thai firm

Vietnam denies reports it is buying back brewery stake from Thai firm

Conglomerate FLC reconciles to $84 mln loss in 2020 due to pandemic

Conglomerate FLC reconciles to $84 mln loss in 2020 due to pandemic

Vingroup intensifies industrial estate focus

Vingroup intensifies industrial estate focus

Finance industry crowds Forbes' Vietnam list of top 50 listed firms

Finance industry crowds Forbes' Vietnam list of top 50 listed firms

Capital hike could mitigate Agribank's profit drop

Capital hike could mitigate Agribank's profit drop

VinFast recalls over 12,400 Chevrolet cars to fix airbag fault

VinFast recalls over 12,400 Chevrolet cars to fix airbag fault

ThaiBev rejects reports it is selling Vietnam’s largest brewer

ThaiBev rejects reports it is selling Vietnam’s largest brewer

 
go to top