VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vinasun to post first annual loss in 12 years

By Dat Nguyen   June 19, 2020 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Vinasun to post first annual loss in 12 years
A Vinasun taxi in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/StreetVJ.

Taxi firm Vinasun forecasts a loss of VND115 billion ($4.9 million) this year due to coronavirus impacts, the first annual loss since 2008.

The company said in a release it has adjusted revenue targets to fall by 41 percent from last year to VND1.2 trillion ($51.5 million), the lowest in a decade.

The number of cars it owns is set to fall by 20 percent from last year to 3,921 by the end of 2020 as it plans to sell 1,000 vehicles to franchise drivers.

In the first three months, its number of employees fell by 602 to 5,188.

Vinasun, Vietnam's second largest taxi firm behind Mai Linh Group, shut down most of its operations in April when the country began a social distancing campaign to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The expansion of foreign companies with deep pockets in the transport market also cause difficulties for the company, it said.

Vinasun and other traditional taxi companies have faced rising competition from ride-hailing firms in recent years. In 2019, its revenue fell to the lowest since 2011 at VND1.99 trillion ($85 million).

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vinasun

loss

coronavirus

Covid-19

 

Read more

Techcombank chairman points to customer selection for low-risk, high-returns model

Techcombank chairman points to customer selection for low-risk, high-returns model

Saigon's largest employer lays off 2,786 workers

Saigon's largest employer lays off 2,786 workers

Vietnamese food conglomerate Masan appoints new CEO

Vietnamese food conglomerate Masan appoints new CEO

Ailing Jetstar Pacific struggles in three decades of restructuring

Ailing Jetstar Pacific struggles in three decades of restructuring

Four automakers recall 35,000 vehicles in Vietnam

Four automakers recall 35,000 vehicles in Vietnam

No evidence of bribery by Japanese firm: customs official

No evidence of bribery by Japanese firm: customs official

Vietnam Airpods maker hiring thousands of new workers

Vietnam Airpods maker hiring thousands of new workers

Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor

Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor

 
go to top