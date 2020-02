Vinamilk products are seen at a factory in Binh Duong Province. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam’s biggest dairy company said in a statement that the deal with the distributor, whom it did not identify, was signed at the Gulfood Dubai 2020 trade exhibition this week.

The Middle East currently accounts for 75 percent of Vinamilk’s exports. Its other major foreign markets are Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China.

Vinamilk, one of the world’s 50 largest dairy producer, saw its export revenues rise 14.8 percent last year to VND5.17 trillion ($223 million).