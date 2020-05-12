VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vinamilk plans 1 percent stock buyback

By Dat Nguyen   May 12, 2020 | 12:58 pm GMT+7
Vinamilk plans 1 percent stock buyback
Vinamilk products are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Dairy giant Vinamilk plans to buy back 1 percent of its shares from the market at an estimated VND1.9 trillion ($81.4 million).

The buyback is scheduled for May 21-June 20 and would be done by matching orders or negotiations, according to a company statement.

It currently has 0.02 percent treasury stock and this will increase to 1.02 percent post-purchase.

The Vinamilk stock plummeted 30 percent during the selloff in March to VND84,000 ($3.5) before recovering to VND110,000 ($4.7) currently.

It was the third most profitable listed company in the first quarter, behind real estate firm Vinhomes and state-owned lender Vietcombank, with pretax profits staying virtually unchanged year-on-year at VND3.3 trillion ($141 million).

Vinamilk, one of the world’s 50 largest dairy producers, reported growth in exports of 14.8 percent last year to VND5.17 trillion ($223 million).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Vinamilk stock buyback treasury stock
 
Read more
Toyota recalls cars in Vietnam for fuel pump issue

Toyota recalls cars in Vietnam for fuel pump issue

Bamboo Airways prepares for direct flights to Japan

Bamboo Airways prepares for direct flights to Japan

Bamboo Airways sets sights on Con Dao Islands flights

Bamboo Airways sets sights on Con Dao Islands flights

WeFit’s loss-making business model ends in bankruptcy

WeFit’s loss-making business model ends in bankruptcy

Senior Vietnam Expressway Corporation official arrested

Senior Vietnam Expressway Corporation official arrested

Fitness app developer files for bankruptcy

Fitness app developer files for bankruptcy

Thaco to set up new company to take over non-auto businesses

Thaco to set up new company to take over non-auto businesses

Trade any old car model for new VinFast cars

Trade any old car model for new VinFast cars

 
go to top