VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vinalines to build 2 terminals at $299 mln in Lach Huyen Port

By Minh Huong    September 24, 2018 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Vinalines to build 2 terminals at $299 mln in Lach Huyen Port
Haiphong Port JSC, a subsidiary of Vinalines, is northern Vietnam's biggest port company. Photo by Vinalines

Vinalines is seeking approval from the government for building two container terminals at Lach Huyen Port in northern Hai Phong City.

Nguyen Canh Tinh, director of the state-run Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines), said its subsidiary, Haiphong Port JSC, would build terminals No.3 and No.4 at the port.

He said the Haiphong Port JSC used to work mainly at Hoang Dieu terminal, which has now been taken over for the construction of an urban area, and so new terminals are needed in its place.

The two proposed terminals would have a total length of 750 meters and the capacity to handle vessels of up to 100,000 DWT (8,000 TEU), and cost around VND7 trillion ($299 million), he said.

Vinalines and Hai Phong Port JSC, in which Vinalines owns a 65 per cent stake, also plan to develop a logistics center of around 250ha in the area to optimize the handling, storage, processing, and distribution of cereals.

Tinh said the investment in the terminals would be a strategic step in the company achieving its plan to handle around 30 percent of cargo at ports nationwide by 2020.

Lach Huyen is set to become a modern port complex and the only one in the north that can berth ships of up to 150,000 tons.

It is expected to have nine terminals with a combined length of 3,000 meters by 2020.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam ports Lach Huyen Vinalines terminal cargo Hai Phong
 
Read more
Royal battle rages in Vietnam as Coffee King ousts Queen again

Royal battle rages in Vietnam as Coffee King ousts Queen again

Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery offers first gasoline cargo for export

Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery offers first gasoline cargo for export

Vietnam's Coffee Queen checkmates King in one court case

Vietnam's Coffee Queen checkmates King in one court case

Korean giant buys 9.5 pct stake in Masan for $470 mln

Korean giant buys 9.5 pct stake in Masan for $470 mln

Huge HCMC urban area back on front burner after long delay

Huge HCMC urban area back on front burner after long delay

ANZ Vietnam reports 75 pct fall in profit in H1

ANZ Vietnam reports 75 pct fall in profit in H1

US coworking space to set up shop in HCMC

US coworking space to set up shop in HCMC

 
go to top