VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Viettel to test 5G broadcast in Laos

By Dat Nguyen   October 8, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Viettel to test 5G broadcast in Laos
Visitors attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Reuters.

Telecom giant Viettel will test its 5G broadcast in Laos in Q4 following similar moves in Cambodia and Myanmar.

Its Laos subsidiary, Unitel, will be the first network operator in the country to broadcast 5G, Viettel said in a release Tuesday.

Unitel has been active in Laos for 13 years and is now the biggest network operator here with over 3 million subscribers, which accounts for 56 percent of the country’s telecom market.

Viettel’s Myanmar unit, Mytel, tested its 5G broadcast in Yangon in August, while its unit in Cambodia, Metfone, did so in Phnom Penh in July.

Viettel, the largest network operator in Vietnam, also tested its 5G broadcast in Ho Chi Minh City last month with plans to launch the technology commercially next year.

5G is said to offer speeds 100 times faster than 4G, which is primarily used for smartphones and other similar devices. 5G is also expected to support new applications like remote medical procedures and autonomous driving.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Laos Viettel 5G broadcast network test Cambodia Myanmar Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
Sumitomo-BRG joint venture plans Vietnam’s first smart city

Sumitomo-BRG joint venture plans Vietnam’s first smart city

Vingroup draws $7.6 bln foreign capital

Vingroup draws $7.6 bln foreign capital

Vingroup smartphones launched in Russia

Vingroup smartphones launched in Russia

US firm gets nod for $5 bln power plant in Vietnam

US firm gets nod for $5 bln power plant in Vietnam

World’s largest zipper maker opens second plant in Vietnam

World’s largest zipper maker opens second plant in Vietnam

Trade Ministry denies sale of top brewery shares to Chinese investors

Trade Ministry denies sale of top brewery shares to Chinese investors

Vietnam’s first casino for locals begins profitably

Vietnam’s first casino for locals begins profitably

 
go to top