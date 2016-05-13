VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnamese tech firm ranked in top five IT service suppliers in Southeast Asia

May 13, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese tech firm ranked in top five IT service suppliers in Southeast Asia
FPT Software staff at a conference in Las Vegas, U.S. last year.

Vietnam’s FPT Software was one of five companies in Southeast Asia top be named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, Inc., a top global IT research firm.

Each year, Gartner identifies new Cool Vendors in key technology areas and publishes a series of research reports highlighting these innovative vendors and their products and services.

This year, FPT Software, a part of FPT Corporation and Vietnam’s top leading tech firm, was listed in Gartner’s report.

“Being included in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner confirms our mission to always help clients recognize the power of information technology in improving business performance,” said Hoang Viet Anh, CEO of FPT Software.

“We will continue investing in R&D to bring more values to clients, especially in data, cloud security and internet services,” Anh added.

Gartner said that they appreciated the efforts made by FPT Software on creating technological innovations, which is something not commonly seen from traditional service providers in Vietnam.

The company not only provides software services but also possesses several intellectual properties as well as an open culture that encourages start-ups and new ideas.

FPT Software earns its average annual revenue of $1.8 billion, generating jobs for about 27,000 employees. The company is able to provide world-class technology services from delivery centers in the U.S., Japan, Europe, Australia, Asia Pacific and Vietnam.

Tags: FPT Software Gartner Cool Vendors
 
Read more
General Motors makes surprise switch to top brass in Vietnam

General Motors makes surprise switch to top brass in Vietnam

Vietnam's leading state owned giant Vinamilk says scrapping foreign ownership cap

Vietnam's leading state owned giant Vinamilk says scrapping foreign ownership cap

Top oil distributor generates $50 million amid falling global oil prices

Top oil distributor generates $50 million amid falling global oil prices

Top state-owned beverage company plans to sell half its stake

Top state-owned beverage company plans to sell half its stake

Vietnam leading tech company records $60 million in revenue from abroad

Vietnam leading tech company records $60 million in revenue from abroad

LG launches a $1.5 billion project in Hai Phong

LG launches a $1.5 billion project in Hai Phong

Food and beverage giant Masan reports record first quarter earnings

Food and beverage giant Masan reports record first quarter earnings

Vietnamese enterprises hit bank loan barriers

Vietnamese enterprises hit bank loan barriers

 
go to top