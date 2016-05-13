Vietnamese tech firm ranked in top five IT service suppliers in Southeast Asia

FPT Software staff at a conference in Las Vegas, U.S. last year.

Each year, Gartner identifies new Cool Vendors in key technology areas and publishes a series of research reports highlighting these innovative vendors and their products and services.

This year, FPT Software, a part of FPT Corporation and Vietnam’s top leading tech firm, was listed in Gartner’s report.

“Being included in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner confirms our mission to always help clients recognize the power of information technology in improving business performance,” said Hoang Viet Anh, CEO of FPT Software.

“We will continue investing in R&D to bring more values to clients, especially in data, cloud security and internet services,” Anh added.

Gartner said that they appreciated the efforts made by FPT Software on creating technological innovations, which is something not commonly seen from traditional service providers in Vietnam.

The company not only provides software services but also possesses several intellectual properties as well as an open culture that encourages start-ups and new ideas.

FPT Software earns its average annual revenue of $1.8 billion, generating jobs for about 27,000 employees. The company is able to provide world-class technology services from delivery centers in the U.S., Japan, Europe, Australia, Asia Pacific and Vietnam.