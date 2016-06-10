Vietnam to invest $1.2 billion in airports as passenger numbers skyrocket

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam said that the growing numbers of passengers in recent years has put great pressure on airport infrastructure.

Vietnam’s airports are designed to serve about 80 million passengers per year, but that figure has already reached 63 million in the first four months of this year, ranking Vietnam fourth in Southeast Asia in terms of aviation growth speed.

The corporation said it will spend $828 million on airport terminals and aircraft stands, and a further $348 million from the state budget to upgrade runways and air traffic control facilities.

It has also asked the Ministry of Transport to approve new mechanisms to provide new land for airport services with land rent and land use tax incentives.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam is responsible for the management and operation of 22 airports across the country, of which there are nine international airports.

