VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam's VinFast in deal with Siemens for technology to make electric buses

By Reuters   August 13, 2018 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's VinFast in deal with Siemens for technology to make electric buses
People covered with umbrellas walk next to a Siemens building in Munich, Germany. Photo by Reuters/Michaela Rehle

VinFast Trading and Production LLC has signed two contracts with Siemens Vietnam, a unit of Siemens AG.

The contracts involve the supply of technology and components to manufacture electric buses in the Southeast Asian country.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate, Vingroup JSC, said on Monday the deals will enable it to launch the first electric bus by the end of 2019.

“Electric buses are an essential element of sustainable urban public transportation systems,” Siemens Vietnam President and CEO Pham Thai Lai said in the statement.

VinFast will also produce electric motorcycles, electric cars and gasoline cars from its $1.5-billion factory being built in Haiphong City, it said.

In June, General Motors Co agreed to transfer its Vietnamese operation to VinFast, which will also exclusively distribute GM’s Chevrolet cars in Vietnam.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vinfast Siemens electric buses Vingroup
 
Read more
Vietnam agricultural machinery maker profits from car sales

Vietnam agricultural machinery maker profits from car sales

Auto maker Thaco to pump in $1 billion for HAGL firefighting

Auto maker Thaco to pump in $1 billion for HAGL firefighting

Japan seeks involvement in Vietnam's major railway, airport projects

Japan seeks involvement in Vietnam's major railway, airport projects

Macau’s Suncity again defers Hoiana casino-resort stake purchase

Macau’s Suncity again defers Hoiana casino-resort stake purchase

Hoa Sen Group profits plummet on high interest payments

Hoa Sen Group profits plummet on high interest payments

No cheers from World Cup for Vietnam’s top local brewers

No cheers from World Cup for Vietnam’s top local brewers

Vietnam's 'Coffee Queen' opposes appointments in Trung Nguyen feud

Vietnam's 'Coffee Queen' opposes appointments in Trung Nguyen feud

 
go to top